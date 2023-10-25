How to grow your small business

Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) and the Women's Business Center (WBC) raise the economic, educational, and social levels of entrepreneurs, with a focus on women, low-income individuals, and minorities. In 2022 alone, MCSC and its WBCs have provided technical assistance to 1,217 small businesses, helped preserve 746 small businesses, and assisted in the creation of 62 new businesses.



Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Maxine Kozler, Executive Director of Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) and the Women’s Business Center (WBC), and Small Business Consultants, Brant Myers, and Gabe Quiroz. They will discuss how MCSC provides technical assistance services and enhances local economic development.

Broadcast date: 10/26/23

