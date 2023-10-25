How to grow your small business

© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
By Kris Kington-Barker
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT
Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) and the Women's Business Center (WBC) raise the economic, educational, and social levels of entrepreneurs, with a focus on women, low-income individuals, and minorities. In 2022 alone, MCSC and its WBCs have provided technical assistance to 1,217 small businesses, helped preserve 746 small businesses, and assisted in the creation of 62 new businesses.
 
Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Maxine Kozler, Executive Director of Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) and the Women’s Business Center (WBC), and Small Business Consultants, Brant Myers, and Gabe Quiroz. They will discuss how MCSC provides technical assistance services and enhances local economic development.

Broadcast date: 10/26/23

Broadcast date: 10/26/23

 

Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
