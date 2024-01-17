Building healthy farming and food systems

Groundswell International strengthens the capacity of people, communities, and farmers’ organizations to create healthy farming and food systems from the ground up. Since its founding in 2009, they have invested over $15 million in hundreds of farming communities in 10 developing countries. They work with farmer leaders to test and adopt agroecological methods and spread them to more people through farmer-to-farmer training. Together, these farmers have restored over 180,000 acres of degraded land.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests Phyllis Davies and Dr. Tim LaSalle. Phyllis is a long-time Centra Coast local and international activist. Phyllis has traveled alone all over the U.S. and in 61 foreign countries supporting women and promoting sustainable agriculture. Tim is a former Cal Poly professor, a lifelong resident of SLO County, and live long activist. He is the co-founder of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture & Resilient Systems at CSU Chico and a Board Member of Groundswell International. They will discuss the urgent need to increase the spread of regenerative farming practices and the important work of Groundswell International.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 1/18/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.



