Central Coast Voices

Palestinian voices

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:35 AM PST
Palestine is a geographic region in Western Asia. Its territories have been occupied by Israel since 1967, namely the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which together claim about 5,483,450 residents. Today the Palestinian people are suffering through a humanitarian crisis.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with Dr. Heidi Hutchinson, Farah Al Nakib, and Ashraf Tubeileh. They will discuss the many experiences, culture, and history of Palestinians on the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/1/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
