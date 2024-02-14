At Her Table, is a culinary event series that celebrates Women's History Month by supporting 300+ women-owned or co-owned restaurants along the Central Coast. The event is committed to elevating awareness, support, and connection among entrepreneurs in the food, beverage, and lodging industry.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Michelle Barra, the founder of At Her Table, Brittney Yracheta, Chef and Owner of Momotaro Ramen, and Elena Martinez, Partner in Crime of TOP Winery. They will discuss the purpose of At Her Table, its history, upcoming events, and future.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/15/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTIONfor Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.