Central Coast Voices

At Her Table

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:52 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

At Her Table, is a culinary event series that celebrates Women's History Month by supporting 300+ women-owned or co-owned restaurants along the Central Coast. The event is committed to elevating awareness, support, and connection among entrepreneurs in the food, beverage, and lodging industry.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Michelle Barra, the founder of At Her Table, Brittney Yracheta, Chef and Owner of Momotaro Ramen, and Elena Martinez, Partner in Crime of TOP Winery. They will discuss the purpose of At Her Table, its history, upcoming events, and future.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date:  2/15/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTIONfor Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
