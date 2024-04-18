Care for the Caregiver

Living with dementia can be challenging for not only the person suffering with it, but for their loved ones as well.

On today's program, host Kris Kington-Barker speaks with Kim Chartrand, RN and Care Manager about Life with Dementia as a Caregiver.

Although we cannot take your calls live today You are invited to listen and learn and send your questions today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm to voices@kcbx.org.

.Broadcast date: 4/18/24

