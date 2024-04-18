© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Care for the Caregiver

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:21 AM PDT
Living with dementia can be challenging for not only the person suffering with it, but for their loved ones as well.

On today's program, host Kris Kington-Barker speaks with Kim Chartrand, RN and Care Manager about Life with Dementia as a Caregiver.

Although we cannot take your calls live today You are invited to listen and learn and send your questions today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm to voices@kcbx.org.

.Broadcast date: 4/18/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
