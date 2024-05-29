© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Camp Ocean Pines

By Lata Murti
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:33 AM PDT
Join this weeks' host Lata Murti as she speaks to guests Andrew Boyd-Goodrich, Executive Director of Camp Ocean Pines; Rick Craig, Camp Ocean Pines’ Conferences and Retreats Director; and Erin Moses-Wierman, Camp Ocean Pines’ Senior Programs Director. They will discuss the camps, workshops, outdoor education programs, and facilities that are not only fulfilling but also expanding Camp Ocean Pines’ mission “to foster enjoyment and appreciation of the natural world among people of all ages.”

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions at 805-781-3875, or at voices@kcbx.org.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
