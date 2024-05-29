Join this weeks' host Lata Murti as she speaks to guests Andrew Boyd-Goodrich, Executive Director of Camp Ocean Pines; Rick Craig, Camp Ocean Pines’ Conferences and Retreats Director; and Erin Moses-Wierman, Camp Ocean Pines’ Senior Programs Director. They will discuss the camps, workshops, outdoor education programs, and facilities that are not only fulfilling but also expanding Camp Ocean Pines’ mission “to foster enjoyment and appreciation of the natural world among people of all ages.”

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions at 805-781-3875, or at voices@kcbx.org.