© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

Being Multiracial on California’s Central Coast: Part 2 of 2

By Lata Murti
Published June 20, 2024 at 11:18 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host Lata Murti and guests in recognizing the 57th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia–the U.S. Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of interracial marriage–as well as the first anniversary of Multiracial Heritage Week (June 7-14, 2023). In the second of this two-part series on multiracial identity on California’s Central Coast, Kaito Lopez, a 2020 graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo who is now a Botanist with the U.S. Forest Service, and Kalyan Balaven, Head of School at Dunn School in Los Olivos, talk to Lata about their experiences being multiracial not only on California’s Central Coast but also in other regions of the U.S. and the world. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti