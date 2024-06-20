Being Multiracial on California’s Central Coast: Part 2 of 2

Join host Lata Murti and guests in recognizing the 57th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia–the U.S. Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of interracial marriage–as well as the first anniversary of Multiracial Heritage Week (June 7-14, 2023). In the second of this two-part series on multiracial identity on California’s Central Coast, Kaito Lopez, a 2020 graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo who is now a Botanist with the U.S. Forest Service, and Kalyan Balaven, Head of School at Dunn School in Los Olivos, talk to Lata about their experiences being multiracial not only on California’s Central Coast but also in other regions of the U.S. and the world. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.