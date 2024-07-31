Understanding and Combating Racism

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick and the NAACP of San Luis Obispo County to learn more about the upcoming screening of Ava DuVernay's, "Origin" at San Luis Obispo High School. In this show, we will discuss the topic of the film, Isabel Wilkerson's book "Caste," which explores the hidden motivations behind racism and other forms of discrimination. Our guests will talk about the significance of the film and its role in educating viewers. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the NAACP SLO County website, www.naacpslocty.org. Don't miss this opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Join the conversation live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.