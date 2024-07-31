Understanding and Combating Racism

© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:38 PM PDT
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick and the NAACP of San Luis Obispo County to learn more about the upcoming screening of Ava DuVernay's, "Origin" at San Luis Obispo High School. In this show, we will discuss the topic of the film, Isabel Wilkerson's book "Caste," which explores the hidden motivations behind racism and other forms of discrimination. Our guests will talk about the significance of the film and its role in educating viewers. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the NAACP SLO County website, www.naacpslocty.org. Don't miss this opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Join the conversation live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
