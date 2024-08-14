Rancho Burro Sanctuary - A place of healing

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she visits with Jim Eckford, Co-Founder and Executive Director Carlen Eckford, Co-Founder and Medical Director, for Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary about the nonprofit's new 45-acre location, expanded services and learning opportunities, need for volunteers, and much more about the often-unknown world of Donkeys. You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1 -2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions or comments by calling 805-781-3875.