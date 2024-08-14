© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Rancho Burro Sanctuary - A place of healing

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published August 14, 2024 at 8:59 PM PDT
Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she visits with Jim Eckford, Co-Founder and Executive Director Carlen Eckford, Co-Founder and Medical Director, for Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary about the nonprofit's new 45-acre location, expanded services and learning opportunities, need for volunteers, and much more about the often-unknown world of Donkeys. You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1 -2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions or comments by calling 805-781-3875.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
