Central Coast Voices

Palliative Care in Prisons: A Peer-Caregiver Model

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:01 PM PDT
Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she visits with with Lisa Deal, Executive Director for the Humane Prison Hospice Project a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the way incarcerated individuals die through education, advocacy, and training to support fellow peers as caregivers and grief companions.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1 -2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions or comments by calling 805-781-3875.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
