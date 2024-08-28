Palliative Care in Prisons: A Peer-Caregiver Model

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she visits with with Lisa Deal, Executive Director for the Humane Prison Hospice Project a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the way incarcerated individuals die through education, advocacy, and training to support fellow peers as caregivers and grief companions.

