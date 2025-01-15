© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Community Grief and Songs Of Solace

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:50 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The first half of the program this week will be an acknowledgment to those impacted by the fire, an on-air memorial meditation for listeners, and a discussion about how community grief affects even those not directly in the fire or who have lost homes, property, or people in their life.

In the second half Ryan Orr of SLO Brew and KCBX Host of Jukebox Revival will join Kris and discuss Songs Of Solace, an upcoming concert from noon to 8pm on Sunday, January 26 at Rod & Hammer Rock (SLO Brew Rock) to raise funds for wildfire relief in Los Angeles with all proceeds will go to the California Fire Foundation.

Join Kris Kington-Barker Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
