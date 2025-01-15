Community Grief and Songs Of Solace

The first half of the program this week will be an acknowledgment to those impacted by the fire, an on-air memorial meditation for listeners, and a discussion about how community grief affects even those not directly in the fire or who have lost homes, property, or people in their life.

In the second half Ryan Orr of SLO Brew and KCBX Host of Jukebox Revival will join Kris and discuss Songs Of Solace, an upcoming concert from noon to 8pm on Sunday, January 26 at Rod & Hammer Rock (SLO Brew Rock) to raise funds for wildfire relief in Los Angeles with all proceeds will go to the California Fire Foundation.

Join Kris Kington-Barker Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX