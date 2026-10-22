What the future holds for the senior center in Paso Robles

Paso Robles has more residents over 65 than the statewide and national averages. The Senior Center, established in 2002, provides vital services for many. In June 2026, the city awarded oversight of operations of the Paso Robles Senior Center to CAPSLO. Host Kris Kington Barker talks with Lawren Ramos, Community Services Program Director for CAPSLO, and Laura DeLoye, Paso Robles Senior Center Manager, about what CAPSLO is doing to guide this transition, and it's hope for the future.

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