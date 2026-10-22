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Central Coast Voices

What the future holds for the senior center in Paso Robles

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:56 AM PDT
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Paso Robles has more residents over 65 than the statewide and national averages. The Senior Center, established in 2002, provides vital services for many. In June 2026, the city awarded oversight of operations of the Paso Robles Senior Center to CAPSLO. Host Kris Kington Barker talks with Lawren Ramos, Community Services Program Director for CAPSLO, and Laura DeLoye, Paso Robles Senior Center Manager, about what CAPSLO is doing to guide this transition, and it's hope for the future.

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Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker