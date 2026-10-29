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Central Coast Voices

CenCal’s New Member Navigation Hub Helps Maintain Local Health Coverage

By Lata Murti
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM PDT
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CenCal Health, serving more than 220,000 Medi-Cal members in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, recently launched Central Coast Coverage. The member navigation hub helps members understand Medi-Cal renewal and eligibility changes by providing education and support with submitting forms and necessary information on time. Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Chief Health Equity Officer at CenCal Health, and Dr. Lisa Brabo, CEO of Family Service Agency, join host Lata Murti to discuss this new and important online resource.

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Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies &amp; Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti