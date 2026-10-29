CenCal’s New Member Navigation Hub Helps Maintain Local Health Coverage

CenCal Health, serving more than 220,000 Medi-Cal members in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, recently launched Central Coast Coverage. The member navigation hub helps members understand Medi-Cal renewal and eligibility changes by providing education and support with submitting forms and necessary information on time. Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Chief Health Equity Officer at CenCal Health, and Dr. Lisa Brabo, CEO of Family Service Agency, join host Lata Murti to discuss this new and important online resource.

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