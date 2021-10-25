© 2021 KCBX
Playing With Food: In the fields with GleanSLO

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:50 PM PDT
Gleaned lettuce from Chamisal plot headed for a good home.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
Carrots on the produce line at SLO Food Bank
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
Avocados and carrots on the produce line at SLO Food Bank
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
GleanSLO Team after harvesting a truck load of lettuce
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
GleanSLO volunteers at the Talley Farms carrot field
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
Amie Linscott pulling carrots and showing off her bounty
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
Early Stages of the vegetable plot at Chamisal Vineyards
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
Assistant Vineyard Manager, Christian Rodriguez, with the GleanSLO volunteers harvesting the first of many crops of beans
Fr. Ian M. Delinger

GleanSLO rescues fresh produce from farms, supermarkets, farmers' markets and private homes and redistributes it to those living with food insecurity.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
