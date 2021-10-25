Playing With Food: In the fields with GleanSLO
1 of 8 — 01 - Gleaned lettuce.jpg
Gleaned lettuce from Chamisal plot headed for a good home.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
2 of 8 — 02 - Carrots on the produce line at SLO Food Bank
Carrots on the produce line at SLO Food Bank
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
3 of 8 — 03 - Avocados Carrots Produce LIne
Avocados and carrots on the produce line at SLO Food Bank
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
4 of 8 — 04 - Glean Team
GleanSLO Team after harvesting a truck load of lettuce
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
5 of 8 — 05 - Carrot Glean
GleanSLO volunteers at the Talley Farms carrot field
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
6 of 8 — 06 - Amie Linscott
Amie Linscott pulling carrots and showing off her bounty
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
7 of 8 — 07 - Chamisal Plot
Early Stages of the vegetable plot at Chamisal Vineyards
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
8 of 8 — 08 - Beans Chamisal
Assistant Vineyard Manager, Christian Rodriguez, with the GleanSLO volunteers harvesting the first of many crops of beans
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
GleanSLO rescues fresh produce from farms, supermarkets, farmers' markets and private homes and redistributes it to those living with food insecurity.