-
Feeding America estimates one in six children are food insecure in the United States. Local Congressman Salud Carbajal visited Laguna Middle School in San…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank honored Hunger Awareness Day June 4 by collecting donations across the county to support those in need.This year is…
-
Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Heidi McPherson, CEO with the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, Garret Olson, COVID-19 emergency…
-
UC Santa Barbara has broken ground on a new student farm, in an effort to address on-campus food insecurity.The 12,000-square-foot farm is cushioned…
-
In San Luis Obispo County, one in six people go to bed hungry most nights, according to the county’s Food Bank Coalition. That equates to over 46,000…
-
For many Santa Barbara County residents, access to proper nutrition and quality food is a struggle. Now, there is a new push to help change that. The…
-
More than 27,000 low-income Santa Barbara County children count on their school lunch programs to help stay nourished. However, when summer comes and…