Memories of Vietnam as a Seabee, collaborative workspaces, and singer songwriter Sierra Hull.

For Veterans’ Day, you’ll hear from Morro Bay resident U.S. retired Navy Commander Kenneth Vogel. He did three tours of duty in Vietnam as a leader of a Seabee construction battalion. Vogel spoke with KCBX Contributor Tom Wilmer. Also, the SLO Chamber’s Jim Dantona speaks with the owner of the Backlots, Dane Hodgson, and the executive director of Cal Poly CIE, John Townsend, about their visions of bringing people together to work and share ideas in nontraditional workspaces. Finally, Sierra Hull is an American bluegrass singer-songwriter, and KCBX News Director Benjamin Purper spoke with Hull about her life and music.

Retired Navy Commander Kenneth Vogel speaks with Tom Wilmer.mp3 Listen • 18:54

Cal Poly CIE's Hub and the Backlots.mp3 Listen • 22:46