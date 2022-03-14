Morro Bay's future, Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail, and projected local nursing shortages.

Morro Bay's City Manager Scott Collins talks with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer about the city's goals for 2022, and beyond. They discuss the future of the stacks, tourism, and more.

Morro Bay Listen • 20:26

Santa Barbara County opened its long-awaited Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria in January, following a long history of litigation and controversy at the county’s 50-year-old Main Jail. Ashley Rusche and Jackie Sedley of UC Santa Barbara's KCSB take you inside.

Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Listen • 20:04

As the population ages and the baby boomer generation retires, nurse shortages are projected in California and on the Central Coast. Educating more nurses could help to meet future needs, but it’s not a simple solution. Beth Thornton reports.

Nurses Listen • 5:17

Cal Poly professor, Katya Cengel lived in and reported from Ukraine, an experience she chronicles in her 2019 memoir From Russia With Love. She speaks with KCBXs Tom Wilmer.