Issues and Ideas

A Taste of Pete's Southside Cafe, Central Coast Dragon Boat Assoc., Suzanne Vega, In the Vines, and UCSB carillon

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT

Pete Kelly, owner of the "Pete's" Central Coast restaurants from 1977 to 2007, has written a cookbook. KCBX's Carol Tangeman talks with him about his travels, books written, and that famous red enchilada sauce.

A Taste of Pete's Southside Cafe.mp3

The Nonprofit Story highlights the CCDBA this week. Host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Miki Gillman about the groups primary charitable mission: supporting cancer survivors through the sport of dragon boating.

The Nonprofit Story.mp3

KCBX music host Sal España talks with Suzanne Vega ahead of her appearance at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara.

Suzanne Vega.mp3

 It’s harvest season for wine grapes on the Central Coast, an area with a unique climate and rich history of winemaking. In the first story in a series we’re calling “In the Vines,” KCBX’s Benjamin Purper explores how the city of Paso Robles became the wine hub it is today.

In the Vines.mp3

The music department at UC Santa Barbara offers a course in carillon - an instrument consisting of 61 bells played from the top of Storke Tower in the center of campus. Contributor Beth Thornton met up with the university's carillonist to find out more.

UC Santa Barbara Carillon.mp3

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
