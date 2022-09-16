A Taste of Pete's Southside Cafe, Central Coast Dragon Boat Assoc., Suzanne Vega, In the Vines, and UCSB carillon
Pete Kelly, owner of the "Pete's" Central Coast restaurants from 1977 to 2007, has written a cookbook. KCBX's Carol Tangeman talks with him about his travels, books written, and that famous red enchilada sauce.
The Nonprofit Story highlights the CCDBA this week. Host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Miki Gillman about the groups primary charitable mission: supporting cancer survivors through the sport of dragon boating.
KCBX music host Sal España talks with Suzanne Vega ahead of her appearance at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara.
It’s harvest season for wine grapes on the Central Coast, an area with a unique climate and rich history of winemaking. In the first story in a series we’re calling “In the Vines,” KCBX’s Benjamin Purper explores how the city of Paso Robles became the wine hub it is today.
The music department at UC Santa Barbara offers a course in carillon - an instrument consisting of 61 bells played from the top of Storke Tower in the center of campus. Contributor Beth Thornton met up with the university's carillonist to find out more.