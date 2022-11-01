© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

Los Amigos de Guadalupe, the haunted Queen Mary, improvements for Goleta, and a Morro Bay oyster farm.

Published November 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM PDT

The city of Guadalupe is seeing growth, redevelopment, and revitalization due largely to a nonprofit collective called Los Amigos de Guadalupe. KCBX contributor Melanie Senn reports.

Guadelupe

On Halloween day in 1989, KCBX aired this story about contributor Tom Wilmer's search for ghosts aboard the Queen Mary, docked in Long Beach. Paranormal investigators claim the Queen Mary is one of America’s top ten most haunted destinations.

The haunted Queen Mary

KCBX's Beth Thornton speaks with Goleta City Councilmember Kyle Richards who is participating in a 9-month national program that brings elected officials together from around the country to share ideas for making their communities healthier, more equitable, and safer.

Goleta

The Playing With Food Team and Fr Ian visited the Grassy Bar Oyster Company’s farm, watched an oyster planting and tasted some of the produce.

Playing With Food- Oysters

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman