Issues and Ideas

The Grape Nut, the band War and Treaty, and the new book "When San Luis Obispo Was Cow Heaven"

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM PST

Betsey Nash is KCBX's Grape Nut, and this month she is exploring local wine vintages by tasting 5 years of Pinot Noirs from Center of Effort with winemaker Nathan Carlson.

The Grape Nut- Vintages

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the stars of the musical group War and Treaty- Michael and Tanya Trotter. Discover how their childhoods were imbued with singing gospel in church, and how Michael’s stint in the US Army on the battlefields of Iraq continues to influence his passion for music- and honoring veterans.

War and Treaty

Contributor Brian Reynolds speaks with the local author of the new book, "When San Luis Obispo Was Cow Heaven" Marilyn Darnell.  She is a historian for the Octagon Barn, which is managed by the Land Conservancy. 

When San Luis Obispo Was Cow Heaven

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
