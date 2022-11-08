The Grape Nut, the band War and Treaty, and the new book "When San Luis Obispo Was Cow Heaven"

Betsey Nash is KCBX's Grape Nut, and this month she is exploring local wine vintages by tasting 5 years of Pinot Noirs from Center of Effort with winemaker Nathan Carlson.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the stars of the musical group War and Treaty- Michael and Tanya Trotter. Discover how their childhoods were imbued with singing gospel in church, and how Michael’s stint in the US Army on the battlefields of Iraq continues to influence his passion for music- and honoring veterans.

Contributor Brian Reynolds speaks with the local author of the new book, "When San Luis Obispo Was Cow Heaven" Marilyn Darnell. She is a historian for the Octagon Barn, which is managed by the Land Conservancy.