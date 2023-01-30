Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, animal welfare at Woods Humane Society, and Planes of Fame
The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, explores the rich history of grape growing and winemaking on the Central Coast in a conversation with Libbie Agran of Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.
KCBX's Carol Tangeman speaks with Robin Coleman, Community Engagement Manager at Woods Humane Society, about the current state of animal welfare on the Central Coast and beyond.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer speaks with the organizers of Planes of Fame aviation museum about their plans to relocate from Chino to the Santa Maria Airport.
