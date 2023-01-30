© 2023 KCBX
Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, animal welfare at Woods Humane Society, and Planes of Fame

By Carol Tangeman
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST

The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, explores the rich history of grape growing and winemaking on the Central Coast in a conversation with Libbie Agran of Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.

Grape Nut-Wine History Project

KCBX's Carol Tangeman speaks with Robin Coleman, Community Engagement Manager at Woods Humane Society, about the current state of animal welfare on the Central Coast and beyond.

Animal Welfare-Woods

Correspondent Tom Wilmer speaks with the organizers of Planes of Fame aviation museum about their plans to relocate from Chino to the Santa Maria Airport.

Planes of Fame

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
