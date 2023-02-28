Beekeeping, Diversity Coalition SLO County, "Reunite the Rock", and fresh produce boxes.

Honeybees are essential pollinators for our local and global food supply. And they also produce honey. Jeremy Rose teaches beekeeping at Cal Poly and contributor Beth Thornton joined him on campus to check on the bees.

Cal Poly Beekeeping Listen • 11:50

Dr. Consuelo Meux, host of The Nonprofit Story speaks with Dr. Cornel Morton of Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County. They work to build and sustain a coalition that seeks a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community through advocacy and education.

Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County Listen • 16:48

Morro Rock has been quarried and used for breakwaters and buildings. Now, some of that rock is returning to it’s source, through the efforts of local Indigenous tribes. Benjamin Purper takes us to “Reunite the Rock”, a ceremony of healing and inclusion at the base of Morro Rock.

Reunite the Rock Listen • 8:23

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian visits Talley Farms to take a look at the fresh local produce boxes that are delivered to your door.