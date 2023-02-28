© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

Beekeeping, Diversity Coalition SLO County, "Reunite the Rock", and fresh produce boxes.

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST

Honeybees are essential pollinators for our local and global food supply. And they also produce honey. Jeremy Rose teaches beekeeping at Cal Poly and contributor Beth Thornton joined him on campus to check on the bees.

Cal Poly Beekeeping

Dr. Consuelo Meux, host of The Nonprofit Story speaks with Dr. Cornel Morton of Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County. They work to build and sustain a coalition that seeks a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community through advocacy and education.

Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County

Morro Rock has been quarried and used for breakwaters and buildings. Now, some of that rock is returning to it’s source, through the efforts of local Indigenous tribes. Benjamin Purper takes us to “Reunite the Rock”, a ceremony of healing and inclusion at the base of Morro Rock.

Reunite the Rock

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian visits Talley Farms to take a look at the fresh local produce boxes that are delivered to your door.

Playing With Food Produce Boxes

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman