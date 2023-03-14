© 2023 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Sustainably produced wine, enjoying the aromas of wine, tales from Big Jim Williams, In Between, and visiting Ireland

By Carol Tangeman
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM PDT

Benjamin Purper talks with a winemaker whose family has been helping the Paso Robles wine industry move toward sustainability — not just for the vines, but for the community as a whole.12 miles west of downtown Paso Robles is a hilly vineyard and winery called Tablas Creek, owned by proprietor Jason Haas.

Betsey Nash, the Grape Nut, spoke with Glenna Thompson of Symbiosis Wines. Last week we shared her journey to become a winemaker in Paso Robles, and today we’ll explore the art— or science–- of enjoying the aromas of wine.

Longtime radio journalist and Goleta resident ‘Big’ Jim Williams will turn 91 this year. He’s a local radio icon in Santa Barbara, with decades of broadcasting under his belt. KCBXs Christina McDermott shares her recent conversation with Williams.

Through in-depth feature reporting, reporter Erick Gabriel shares stories and experiences from queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. The series explores the systemic barriers they face in education, healthcare, the workplace and more — and also how they’re making change and building community.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland's Executive Vice President, met with correspondent Tom Wilmer to share memorable destinations round the Emerald Isle., including the historic city of Cork to the film locations for Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

