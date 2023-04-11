SLO Rep, SLO Chamber's Working Lunch, In Between, and fast fashion

SLO Rep, formerly the SLO Little Theatre, is looking forward to a new home in the soon to be built Cultural Arts District, in downtown SLO. KCBX's Stu Soren speaks with Kevin Harris, Executive Director of SLO Rep about how this is a game changer for the theater company.

SLO Rep Listen • 22:33

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Jim Dantona, hosts Working Lunch, discussing family friendly workplaces with Ty and Trudie Safreno of Trust Automation.

Working Lunch Listen • 21:49

In the 5th episode of our 8 part series 'In Between', reporter Erick Gabriel takes a look at workplace discrimination— which is a problem affecting much of the LGTBQ+ community. In this episode, we hear from Dale Morenx, a SLO resident who sometimes feels out of place as a queer person of color.

In Between episode 5 Listen • 8:58

While fast fashion has many Americans buying more and more new clothes, others are wondering what they can do to help. KCBX's Gabriela Fernandez profiles two women who are championing more sustainable ways to shop. This story originally aired on The California Report Magazine.