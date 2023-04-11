© 2023 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

SLO Rep, SLO Chamber's Working Lunch, In Between, and fast fashion

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM PDT

SLO Rep, formerly the SLO Little Theatre, is looking forward to a new home in the soon to be built Cultural Arts District, in downtown SLO. KCBX's Stu Soren speaks with Kevin Harris, Executive Director of SLO Rep about how this is a game changer for the theater company.

SLO Rep

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Jim Dantona, hosts Working Lunch, discussing family friendly workplaces with Ty and Trudie Safreno of Trust Automation.

Working Lunch

In the 5th episode of our 8 part series 'In Between', reporter Erick Gabriel takes a look at workplace discrimination— which is a problem affecting much of the LGTBQ+ community. In this episode, we hear from Dale Morenx, a SLO resident who sometimes feels out of place as a queer person of color.

In Between episode 5

While fast fashion has many Americans buying more and more new clothes, others are wondering what they can do to help. KCBX's Gabriela Fernandez profiles two women who are championing more sustainable ways to shop. This story originally aired on The California Report Magazine.

Fast Fashion

Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
