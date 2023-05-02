The Grape Nut visits the Santa Rita Hills, In Between, Solvang's Pride Banners, and making tortillas
Winemaker Kathy Joseph was one of the first people to discover the barely- recognized viticultural area, the Santa Rita Hills, and her Fiddlehead Cellars has been an award-winner ever since. Betsey Nash, KCBX's Grape Nut, talks with her about making Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc.
In Between is our series about queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. We’ve been exploring safe and brave spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color locally. In this final episode of In Between, reporter Erick Gabriel explores the thriving drag scene in SLO County.
After public outcry, last week the Solvang City Council partially reversed their denial of a proposal to hang banners and paint crosswalks in celebration of pride month. KCBX’s Amanda Wernik speaks with Santa Maria Sun Reporter Taylor O’Connor about her two-part series on the controversy.
Some people made handmade tortillas every single day. In King City, Isabel Garcia does just that. Her experience, skill, and love produce amazing tortillas with just a few ingredients. In this episode of Playing With Food, Fr. Ian learns to make tortillas.