sanluisobispo---Copy.png
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues & Ideas

The Grape Nut visits the Santa Rita Hills, In Between, Solvang's Pride Banners, and making tortillas

By Carol Tangeman,
Betsey NashErick GabrielAmanda WernikFr. Ian Delinger
Published May 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT

Winemaker Kathy Joseph was one of the first people to discover the barely- recognized viticultural area, the Santa Rita Hills, and her Fiddlehead Cellars has been an award-winner ever since. Betsey Nash, KCBX's Grape Nut, talks with her about making Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc.

The Grape Nut Santa Rita Hills.

In Between is our series about queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. We’ve been exploring safe and brave spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color locally. In this final episode of In Between, reporter Erick Gabriel explores the thriving drag scene in SLO County.

In Between #8 Drag community

 After public outcry, last week the Solvang City Council partially reversed their denial of a proposal to hang banners and paint crosswalks in celebration of pride month. KCBX’s Amanda Wernik speaks with Santa Maria Sun Reporter Taylor O’Connor about her two-part series on the controversy.

Solvang Pride Banners

Some people made handmade tortillas every single day. In King City, Isabel Garcia does just that. Her experience, skill, and love produce amazing tortillas with just a few ingredients. In this episode of Playing With Food, Fr. Ian learns to make tortillas.

Playing With Food- tortillas

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
Betsey Nash
Betsey moved from Burbank to the central coast to attend Poly in January of '69, only to be greeted by a horse tied to a tree in front of the English building. "Oh no, what have I done!": Her culture shock didn't end there: there were vacant lots between the houses! People drove on the beach! And, oh look at those gorgeous green hills! A tradition that she and her roommates embraced was started when their Morro Bay neighbors brought a couple dozen chocolate chip cookies and a jug of Pesenti Zinfandel Rose over to help them get through mid-terms and finals weeks. The place became home.
Erick Gabriel
Erick Gabriel is a Los Angeles-based multimedia journalist with an interest in current events, breaking news and popular culture.
Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio. Amanda enjoys surfing, reading, playing with her dog, traveling, and fronting her own rock band, Kiwi Kannibal.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
