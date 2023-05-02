The Grape Nut visits the Santa Rita Hills, In Between, Solvang's Pride Banners, and making tortillas

Winemaker Kathy Joseph was one of the first people to discover the barely- recognized viticultural area, the Santa Rita Hills, and her Fiddlehead Cellars has been an award-winner ever since. Betsey Nash, KCBX's Grape Nut, talks with her about making Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc.

The Grape Nut Santa Rita Hills. Listen • 22:02

In Between is our series about queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. We’ve been exploring safe and brave spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color locally. In this final episode of In Between, reporter Erick Gabriel explores the thriving drag scene in SLO County.

In Between #8 Drag community Listen • 11:02

After public outcry, last week the Solvang City Council partially reversed their denial of a proposal to hang banners and paint crosswalks in celebration of pride month. KCBX’s Amanda Wernik speaks with Santa Maria Sun Reporter Taylor O’Connor about her two-part series on the controversy.

Solvang Pride Banners Listen • 5:15

Some people made handmade tortillas every single day. In King City, Isabel Garcia does just that. Her experience, skill, and love produce amazing tortillas with just a few ingredients. In this episode of Playing With Food, Fr. Ian learns to make tortillas.