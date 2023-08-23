© 2023 KCBX
Return to Freedom Horse Sanctuary, a conversation with National Guard Commander Col. Bryan Keels, and a look at long covid.

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT

On this episode of Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman talks with Chantalle Little of the Return to Freedom Horse Sanctuary, about the work they do to preserve the freedom, diversity, and habitat of America’s wild horses and burros through sanctuary, education, advocacy, and conservation. U.S. Army National Guard Colonel Bryan Keels, Commander at Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts, visits with KCBX's Tom Wilmer. Keels offers insights about the distinctive characteristics and primary missions of both National Guard bases, and also shares insights about the National Guard's Grizzly Youth Academy and the California Specialized Training Institute at Camp San Luis. Finally, reporters Daniel Huecias and Joyce Chi of UC Santa Barbara's student run radio station— KCSB— share an update on the new Covid 19 variant and the story of a local woman who suffers from long covid.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman