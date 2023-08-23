Return to Freedom Horse Sanctuary, a conversation with National Guard Commander Col. Bryan Keels, and a look at long covid.

On this episode of Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman talks with Chantalle Little of the Return to Freedom Horse Sanctuary, about the work they do to preserve the freedom, diversity, and habitat of America’s wild horses and burros through sanctuary, education, advocacy, and conservation. U.S. Army National Guard Colonel Bryan Keels, Commander at Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts, visits with KCBX's Tom Wilmer. Keels offers insights about the distinctive characteristics and primary missions of both National Guard bases, and also shares insights about the National Guard's Grizzly Youth Academy and the California Specialized Training Institute at Camp San Luis. Finally, reporters Daniel Huecias and Joyce Chi of UC Santa Barbara's student run radio station— KCSB— share an update on the new Covid 19 variant and the story of a local woman who suffers from long covid.

