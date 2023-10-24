© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Farm to School Month, agri-entertainment, and Woods' Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM PDT

(broadcast date 10-23-23) October is Farm to School Month and you'll hear about how local produce makes its way to local schools on the Nonprofit Story with host Dr. Consuelo Meux.On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian explores how Agri-Entertainment is using agriculture for fun, education, and profits. On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman speaks with new Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux about some recent shelter trends, along with a reminder about the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
