Farm to School Month, agri-entertainment, and Woods' Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

(broadcast date 10-23-23) October is Farm to School Month and you'll hear about how local produce makes its way to local schools on the Nonprofit Story with host Dr. Consuelo Meux.On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian explores how Agri-Entertainment is using agriculture for fun, education, and profits. On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman speaks with new Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux about some recent shelter trends, along with a reminder about the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.