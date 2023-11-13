© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Healthcare challenges on the Central Coast, Behind Closed Doors, and El Camino Homeless Organization.

By Carol Tangeman
Published November 13, 2023 at 11:05 PM PST

On this week's show, we continue our look at the challenges of healthcare access on the Central Coast. This week, KCBX’s Stu Soren has a conversation with Kelly Sanders, president of Movement for Life Physical Therapy.

Health Care Challenges

KCBX reporter Melanie Senn put together a three part series on domestic violence in San Luis Obispo County called Behind Closed Doors.

Behind Closed Doors

On the Nonprofit Story with host Consuelo Meux, Wendy Lewis and Austin Solheim of El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) give an update on their successes and current needs.

The Nonprofit Story: ECHO

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
