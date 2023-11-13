Healthcare challenges on the Central Coast, Behind Closed Doors, and El Camino Homeless Organization.

On this week's show, we continue our look at the challenges of healthcare access on the Central Coast. This week, KCBX’s Stu Soren has a conversation with Kelly Sanders, president of Movement for Life Physical Therapy.

Health Care Challenges Listen • 24:21

KCBX reporter Melanie Senn put together a three part series on domestic violence in San Luis Obispo County called Behind Closed Doors.

Behind Closed Doors Listen • 16:29

On the Nonprofit Story with host Consuelo Meux, Wendy Lewis and Austin Solheim of El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) give an update on their successes and current needs.