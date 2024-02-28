© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Cal Poly Cat Program, Friends of the SLO Library book sale, and creating pasta from scratch

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:23 AM PST

As ‘kitten season’ approaches, Peace Love & Pets host Robin Coleman focuses on volunteer kitten fostering and adoptions. Her guest is Damon Watkins of the Cal Poly Cat Program.

The Nonprofit Story’s host Dr. Consuelo Meuxchats with Jackie Kinsey, Outreach Coordinator for the SLO Library, and Karen Perry, Board President of Friends of the SLO Library. Their 45th annual book sale is upcoming.

Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food Team met up with two Central Coast pasta makers: one commercial, and one in-house restaurant. They made some delicious discoveries!

