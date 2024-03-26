© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Cal Poly senior project prosthetic, backyard chickens, Cal Poly Arts, and roundabouts

By Carol Tangeman
Published March 26, 2024 at 8:15 AM PDT

As part of a senior project, a team of Cal Poly engineering students is working to build a new prosthetic for a fellow student, and they speak with KCBX's Sarina Grossi about their work.

Cal Poly Senior Project prosthetic

Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team takes a look at urban backyard chickens.

Urban Chickens

Cal Poly Arts Director Molly Clark talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about her mission to provide compelling performances that resonate with the students and the community.

Cal Poly Arts

From an episode of Agenda Breakdown from the KCBX Archive, Kim Bisheffdiscusses the reasons behind the use of roundabouts on the Central Coast.

Agenda Breakdown Roundabouts

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman