Cal Poly senior project prosthetic, backyard chickens, Cal Poly Arts, and roundabouts
As part of a senior project, a team of Cal Poly engineering students is working to build a new prosthetic for a fellow student, and they speak with KCBX's Sarina Grossi about their work.
Cal Poly Senior Project prosthetic
Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team takes a look at urban backyard chickens.
Urban Chickens
Cal Poly Arts Director Molly Clark talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about her mission to provide compelling performances that resonate with the students and the community.
Cal Poly Arts
From an episode of Agenda Breakdown from the KCBX Archive, Kim Bisheffdiscusses the reasons behind the use of roundabouts on the Central Coast.
Agenda Breakdown Roundabouts