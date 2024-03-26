Cal Poly senior project prosthetic, backyard chickens, Cal Poly Arts, and roundabouts

As part of a senior project, a team of Cal Poly engineering students is working to build a new prosthetic for a fellow student, and they speak with KCBX's Sarina Grossi about their work.

Cal Poly Senior Project prosthetic Listen • 8:40

Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team takes a look at urban backyard chickens.

Urban Chickens Listen • 20:21

Cal Poly Arts Director Molly Clark talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about her mission to provide compelling performances that resonate with the students and the community.

Cal Poly Arts Listen • 17:41

From an episode of Agenda Breakdown from the KCBX Archive, Kim Bisheffdiscusses the reasons behind the use of roundabouts on the Central Coast.