Digital Democracy, singer songwriter Al Stewart, and Pacific Wildlife Care

Digital Democracy is the result of a collaboration between Cal Poly and CalMatters that aims to give every Californian access to information about what our lawmakers in Sacramento are doing to address the issues that matter to us. You'll hear from some of the people who created it. Kim Bischeffleads the discussion in this episode of Agenda Breakdown.

Agenda Breakdown- Digital Democracy Listen • 20:02

Al Stewart is appearing at the Cuesta CPAC with his band Empty Pockets on Saturday April 20th. He talks with KCBX's Sal Espanaabout history, wine, and songwriting in this interview from the KCBX archives.

Al Stewart Listen • 17:26

On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Colemanspeaks with Kristin Howland of Pacific Wildlife Care about their rehabilitation programs. They also discuss other local nonprofits that serve local animals and the people who care for them.