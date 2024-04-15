© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Digital Democracy, singer songwriter Al Stewart, and Pacific Wildlife Care

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:16 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Digital Democracy is the result of a collaboration between Cal Poly and CalMatters that aims to give every Californian access to information about what our lawmakers in Sacramento are doing to address the issues that matter to us. You'll hear from some of the people who created it. Kim Bischeffleads the discussion in this episode of Agenda Breakdown.

Agenda Breakdown- Digital Democracy

Al Stewart is appearing at the Cuesta CPAC with his band Empty Pockets on Saturday April 20th. He talks with KCBX's Sal Espanaabout history, wine, and songwriting in this interview from the KCBX archives.

Al Stewart

On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Colemanspeaks with Kristin Howland of Pacific Wildlife Care about their rehabilitation programs. They also discuss other local nonprofits that serve local animals and the people who care for them.

Peace Love & Pets Pacific Wildlife Care.mp3

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman