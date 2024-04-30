Students learn to market their art, a musician uses the sounds of the harvest, a book on the Point San Luis Lighthouse, exploring local BIPOC history, and honeybees

An annual art-exhibit that highlights the talent of Cuesta College’s students is teaching them how to market and exhibit their art. A short film that follows a local musician who turned the sounds of a wine harvest into music is here at the SLO International Film Festival. Author Kathy Mastako talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about her book on the Point San Luis Lighthouse. Tom Wilmer speaks with Shizue Seigle about a new local history exhibit. Fr Ianand the Playing With Food team looks into the world of honey production.