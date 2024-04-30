© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Students learn to market their art, a musician uses the sounds of the harvest, a book on the Point San Luis Lighthouse, exploring local BIPOC history, and honeybees

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:43 PM PDT
An annual art-exhibit that highlights the talent of Cuesta College’s students is teaching them how to market and exhibit their art. A short film that follows a local musician who turned the sounds of a wine harvest into music is here at the SLO International Film Festival. Author Kathy Mastako talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about her book on the Point San Luis Lighthouse. Tom Wilmer speaks with Shizue Seigle about a new local history exhibit. Fr Ianand the Playing With Food team looks into the world of honey production.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
