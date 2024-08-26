© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Local grass fed beef, the CA Cadet Corps., a forgotten Chumash island, and the resilient Bishop pine.

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:58 PM PDT
On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian meets a cattle-woman whose family has been raising grass-fed beef on the Central Coast for six generations. They discuss sustainable ranching practices and also the cut of beef called "picanha".

Playing With Food- Local Grass Fed Beef

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Camp San Luis Obispo where Major Tate Burns shares insights about the California Cadet Corps, a program for students ranging in age from 12 through 18.

California Cadet Corps

Every summer, UC Santa Barbara hosts a nine week course where students team up to create an original documentary about the coast. One team uncovered the story of a forgotten Chumash island in the Goleta Slough. Gabriela Fernandez reports.

Forgotten Chumash Island

Finally, we’ll learn about the Bishop pine. While it’s not a household name, the drought-tolerant, rocky soil loving plant has fashioned its own way of surviving the ages in California.

Bishop Pines

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
