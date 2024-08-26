Local grass fed beef, the CA Cadet Corps., a forgotten Chumash island, and the resilient Bishop pine.
On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian meets a cattle-woman whose family has been raising grass-fed beef on the Central Coast for six generations. They discuss sustainable ranching practices and also the cut of beef called "picanha".
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Camp San Luis Obispo where Major Tate Burns shares insights about the California Cadet Corps, a program for students ranging in age from 12 through 18.
Every summer, UC Santa Barbara hosts a nine week course where students team up to create an original documentary about the coast. One team uncovered the story of a forgotten Chumash island in the Goleta Slough. Gabriela Fernandez reports.
Finally, we’ll learn about the Bishop pine. While it’s not a household name, the drought-tolerant, rocky soil loving plant has fashioned its own way of surviving the ages in California.