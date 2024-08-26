Local grass fed beef, the CA Cadet Corps., a forgotten Chumash island, and the resilient Bishop pine.

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian meets a cattle-woman whose family has been raising grass-fed beef on the Central Coast for six generations. They discuss sustainable ranching practices and also the cut of beef called "picanha".

Playing With Food- Local Grass Fed Beef Listen • 19:52

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Camp San Luis Obispo where Major Tate Burns shares insights about the California Cadet Corps, a program for students ranging in age from 12 through 18.

California Cadet Corps Listen • 20:06

Every summer, UC Santa Barbara hosts a nine week course where students team up to create an original documentary about the coast. One team uncovered the story of a forgotten Chumash island in the Goleta Slough. Gabriela Fernandez reports.

Forgotten Chumash Island Listen • 4:20

Finally, we’ll learn about the Bishop pine. While it’s not a household name, the drought-tolerant, rocky soil loving plant has fashioned its own way of surviving the ages in California.