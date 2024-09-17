© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Peace Love & Pets- ASAP Cats, and the Central Coast Bioneers Conference

By Carol Tangeman
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:10 PM PDT
On Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman and Jessica Wiebe, of ASAP Cats, share ideas and information about how we can help homeless cats on the Central Coast live better lives.

Also, the upcoming Central Coast Bioneers Conference includes a tour of green energy buildings. Andy Pease of In Balance Green Consulting talks with Carol Tangeman about the Conference and the tour.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
