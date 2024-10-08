Melanie Senn's novel 'Murray', Pete Kelley- restaurateur and author, and blending art with jazz.

SLO Women’s Rugby celebrates 20 Years of breaking barriers, reports Alyssa Toledo.

SLO Women's Rugby Listen • 4:57

Local writer and freelance reporter Melanie Senn talks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book- Murray: A Novel.

Murray- A Novel Listen • 19:11

Fort Hunter Liggett is leading the energy independence charge with micro-grids. KCBXs Tom Wilmer recently attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Fort Hunter Liggett Listen • 7:39

Pete Kelley, owner of the "Pete's" Central Coast restaurants from 1977 to 2007, has written a cookbook, and talks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman in this interview from the KCBX archives, recorded in 2022.

Pete Kelley Listen • 18:40

Morro Bay ceramicist Ross Hale blends sculpting with jazz, and talks about his aspirations for the project with KCBX’s Aidan Dillon.