Issues & Ideas

Melanie Senn's novel 'Murray', Pete Kelley- restaurateur and author, and blending art with jazz.

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:46 PM PDT
SLO Women’s Rugby celebrates 20 Years of breaking barriers, reports Alyssa Toledo.

SLO Women's Rugby

Local writer and freelance reporter Melanie Senn talks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book- Murray: A Novel.

Murray- A Novel

Fort Hunter Liggett is leading the energy independence charge with micro-grids. KCBXs Tom Wilmer recently attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Fort Hunter Liggett

Pete Kelley, owner of the "Pete's" Central Coast restaurants from 1977 to 2007, has written a cookbook, and talks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman in this interview from the KCBX archives, recorded in 2022.

Pete Kelley

Morro Bay ceramicist Ross Hale blends sculpting with jazz, and talks about his aspirations for the project with KCBX’s Aidan Dillon.

Ross Hale, Sculptor

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
