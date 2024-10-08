Melanie Senn's novel 'Murray', Pete Kelley- restaurateur and author, and blending art with jazz.
SLO Women’s Rugby celebrates 20 Years of breaking barriers, reports Alyssa Toledo.
SLO Women's Rugby
Local writer and freelance reporter Melanie Senn talks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book- Murray: A Novel.
Murray- A Novel
Fort Hunter Liggett is leading the energy independence charge with micro-grids. KCBXs Tom Wilmer recently attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Fort Hunter Liggett
Pete Kelley, owner of the "Pete's" Central Coast restaurants from 1977 to 2007, has written a cookbook, and talks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman in this interview from the KCBX archives, recorded in 2022.
Pete Kelley
Morro Bay ceramicist Ross Hale blends sculpting with jazz, and talks about his aspirations for the project with KCBX’s Aidan Dillon.
Ross Hale, Sculptor