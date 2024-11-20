© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Your green waste bin, wine industry changes, The Monday Club and the Budget Cafe

By Carol Tangeman
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:09 AM PST
KCBX intern Meher Ali gets answers to questions about green waste bins, in a conversation with Rachelle Paris, the city’s Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator.

Recycling and Green Waste

Ash Mehta, local wine retailer, speaks with KCBX’s Stu Soren about recent changes in the wine industry.

The Wine Industry

KCBX’s Alyssa Toledo explores how The Monday Club’s centennial pays tribute to its past while looking forward to the next hundred years

Monday Club

The Budget Café in San Luis Obispo is a mirror of the unpretentious side of San Luis Obispo, according to KCBX’s Tom Wilmer. He speaks with the owner of the iconic cafe.

Budget Cafe

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
