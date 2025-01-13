© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Donate
Issues & Ideas

New California laws, reflecting on the Live Oak Music Festival, UCSB's researchers speak against war and a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum

By Meher Ali
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:57 PM PST
A summary of state laws taking effect this year, from the California Report.

2025 state laws

Frank Lanzone, KCBX Director and General Manager, and Greg Perry, Development Director talk to KCBX's Meher Ali about the Live Oak Music Festival.

Live Oak Music Festival

UCSB's student reporter Zoha Malik talks to grad students about their group Researchers Against War.

UCSB's Researchers Against War

KCBX’s Tom Wilmer travelled to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and spoke to Faith Morris, the museum's External Affairs Officer about their exhibits.

National Civil Rights Museum

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine "<a href="https://www.kcbx.org/podcast/issues-ideas" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000178-f9e6-dfbe-a179-f9eea0630000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1736388615097,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-5782-d549-adfd-f7d3d2ee0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1736388615097,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-5782-d549-adfd-f7d3d2ee0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Issues &amp; Ideas&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.kcbx.org/podcast/issues-ideas&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000194-48d3-d278-a39e-eed783060000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000194-48d3-d278-a39e-eed783050000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Issues &amp; Ideas</a>." She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
