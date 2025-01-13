New California laws, reflecting on the Live Oak Music Festival, UCSB's researchers speak against war and a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum
A summary of state laws taking effect this year, from the California Report.
2025 state laws
Frank Lanzone, KCBX Director and General Manager, and Greg Perry, Development Director talk to KCBX's Meher Ali about the Live Oak Music Festival.
Live Oak Music Festival
UCSB's student reporter Zoha Malik talks to grad students about their group Researchers Against War.
UCSB's Researchers Against War
KCBX’s Tom Wilmer travelled to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and spoke to Faith Morris, the museum's External Affairs Officer about their exhibits.
National Civil Rights Museum