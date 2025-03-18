© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Following Harry Belafonte in Santa Barbara, Wine for Paws weekend and a wine memoir about working the 1995 crush on California's Central Coast

By Meher Ali
Published March 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT
KCSB's Kelly Darroch speaks with Susanne Rostock, director of the documentary "Following Harry."

The life of Harry Belafonte

Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society talks to Sarah Tomasetti, organizer of Wine 4 Paws Weekend.

Wine 4 Paws Weekend

KCBX's Tom Wilmer is in conversation with author Sean Weir about the latest edition of his memoir "The Mad Crush."

The Mad Crush

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
