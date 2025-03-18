Following Harry Belafonte in Santa Barbara, Wine for Paws weekend and a wine memoir about working the 1995 crush on California's Central Coast
KCSB's Kelly Darroch speaks with Susanne Rostock, director of the documentary "Following Harry."
The life of Harry Belafonte
Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society talks to Sarah Tomasetti, organizer of Wine 4 Paws Weekend.
Wine 4 Paws Weekend
KCBX's Tom Wilmer is in conversation with author Sean Weir about the latest edition of his memoir "The Mad Crush."
The Mad Crush