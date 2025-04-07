© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Poets from SLO County celebrate National Poetry Month, Immigrant winemakers on their journey from "cellar rats" to entrepreneurs, and seeing the world through the SLO International Film Festival

By Meher Ali
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County poets read their original works to celebrate National Poetry Month. Hosted by Caleb Nichols, the poet laureate of the County.

Poetry reading

Mira Honeycutt, host of Wine Country, talks to Paso Robles winemakers Edgar Torres and Enrique Torres about Spanish wines.

Paso Robles winemakers

KCBX's Meher Ali speaks with Skye McLennan, Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Film Festival, about this year's lineup.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Issues & Ideas
