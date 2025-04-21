© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Celebrating the history of our county's diverse workforce, Jennifer Adams on the impact of potential federal funding cuts on survivors, and Elaine Genasci reflects on two decades of keeping felines healthy and safe on the coast

By Meher Ali
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:09 PM PDT
Pete Kelley and Roberta Soules speak with KCBX's Meher Ali on The History Center's new exhibit.

Working Hands: Ethnic Labor in San Luis Obispo County

KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux, talks to Jennifer Adams, CEO of Lumina Alliance

Lumina Alliance

Elaine Jenasci, co-founder of The Feline Network of the Central Coast, in conversation with KCBX's Meher Ali.

The Feline Network

Issues & Ideas
Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
