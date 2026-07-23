Teddy’s Juke Joint, a legendary home for the blues and community

We hear about one of the last standing Juke Joints in the country, Teddy’s Juke Joint near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We revisit two interviews, one from BookWaves producer Brian Reynolds with award winning author Susan Straight on her latest book Sacrament. Then RaiseUp Radio producer Julie Lynem speaks with CalPoly professors Kerry Langner and Amanda Fry on the complexities of raising children on the Central Coast.

Teddy’s Juke Joint still singing the blues

Teddy’s Juke Joint near Baton Rouge, Louisiana is one of the last of its kind on the legendary Blues Highway, also dubbed the Chitlin Circuit. Historically, juke joints were safe havens from the violence and systemic cruelty of the Jim Crow South where Black Americans could relax and have a good time.

Issues and Ideas contributor Tom Wilmer sits down with Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson on the philosophy of living the blues and the challenges of keeping juke joints going today.

Teddy's Juke Joint Listen • 18:44

Author Susan Straight on her latest book, Sacrament

BookWaves producer Brian Reynolds talks with award winning author Susan Straight on being a Californian and how that has informed her latest book, Sacrament.

BookWaves - Author Susan Straight Listen • 17:34

The complexities of raising children on the Central Coast

RaiseUp Radio producer Julie Lynem speaks with CalPoly professors Kerry Langner and Amanda Fry on bullying prevention strategies and fostering a greater sense of belonging for young people on the Central Coast.