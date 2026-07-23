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Issues & Ideas

Teddy’s Juke Joint, a legendary home for the blues and community

By Tom Wilmer,
Brian ReynoldsJulie Lynem
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:34 PM PDT
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Tom Wilmer speaking with Lloyd "Teddy" Johnson and Teddy's Juke Joint
Tom Wilmer speaking with Lloyd "Teddy" Johnson and Teddy's Juke Joint

We hear about one of the last standing Juke Joints in the country, Teddy’s Juke Joint near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We revisit two interviews, one from BookWaves producer Brian Reynolds with award winning author Susan Straight on her latest book Sacrament. Then RaiseUp Radio producer Julie Lynem speaks with CalPoly professors  Kerry Langner and Amanda Fry on the complexities of raising children on the Central Coast.

Teddy’s Juke Joint still singing the blues

Teddy’s Juke Joint near Baton Rouge, Louisiana is one of the last of its kind on the legendary Blues Highway, also dubbed the Chitlin Circuit. Historically, juke joints were safe havens from the violence and systemic cruelty of the Jim Crow South where Black Americans could relax and have a good time.

Issues and Ideas contributor Tom Wilmer sits down with Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson on the philosophy of living the blues and the challenges of keeping juke joints going today.

Teddy's Juke Joint

Author Susan Straight on her latest book, Sacrament

BookWaves producer Brian Reynolds talks with award winning author Susan Straight on being a Californian and how that has informed her latest book, Sacrament.

BookWaves - Author Susan Straight

The complexities of raising children on the Central Coast

RaiseUp Radio producer Julie Lynem speaks with CalPoly professors  Kerry Langner and Amanda Fry on bullying prevention strategies and fostering a greater sense of belonging for young people on the Central Coast.

RaiseUp Radio - Bullying Prevention

Issues & Ideas
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Brian Reynolds
Brian Reynolds is a contributor to Issues & Ideas, a weekly show that brings listeners a wide variety of perspectives on KCBX. He hosts the monthly segment "Bookwaves," where he interviews fascinating people on a broad range of topics, with a focus on books and writing.
See stories by Brian Reynolds
Julie Lynem
Julie Lynem hosts “RaiseUp Radio,” a monthly segment on Issues & Ideas that is dedicated to helping families navigate the often-thorny issues that arise when raising children on the Central Coast.
See stories by Julie Lynem