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Issues & Ideas

Is California overdue for the next ‘Big One’?

By Gabriela Fernandez,
Tom Wilmer
Published August 17, 2026 at 5:21 PM PDT
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San Andreas fault through Carrizo Plains
Wikimedia
San Andreas fault through the Carrizo Plains

Earthquakes in California

California records roughly 25,000 earthquakes per year, but the vast majority are tiny micro-quakes under magnitude 3.0 that go completely unfelt. So is California as overdue for the next big one as commonly thought? Vicki Gonzalez of CapRadio's Insight spoke with UC Davis Geology Professor Mike Oskin about his research on earthquakes and the challenges of predictability.

CapRadio - Earthquakes with Professor Mike Oskin

Emergency Preparedness on the Central Coast

If the question is not if but when the next big one will strike, how should Central Coast residents prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters? San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager Joe Little discussed what emergency preparedness means for Central Coast residents and the importance of being ready.

Emergency Prep in SLO County

Maritime Museum preserves history

Journeys of Discovery producer Tom Wilmer travels to Morro Bay to visit the Maritime Museum. He spoke with Larry Newland about the US Navy DSRV Avalon, its connection to Hollywood and other artifacts on display.

Journeys of Discovery - Maritime Museum

Issues & Ideas
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer