Is California overdue for the next ‘Big One’?

Earthquakes in California

California records roughly 25,000 earthquakes per year, but the vast majority are tiny micro-quakes under magnitude 3.0 that go completely unfelt. So is California as overdue for the next big one as commonly thought? Vicki Gonzalez of CapRadio's Insight spoke with UC Davis Geology Professor Mike Oskin about his research on earthquakes and the challenges of predictability.

CapRadio - Earthquakes with Professor Mike Oskin Listen • 12:45

Emergency Preparedness on the Central Coast

If the question is not if but when the next big one will strike, how should Central Coast residents prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters? San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager Joe Little discussed what emergency preparedness means for Central Coast residents and the importance of being ready.

Emergency Prep in SLO County Listen • 21:35

Maritime Museum preserves history

Journeys of Discovery producer Tom Wilmer travels to Morro Bay to visit the Maritime Museum. He spoke with Larry Newland about the US Navy DSRV Avalon, its connection to Hollywood and other artifacts on display.