The Costs of Offshore Drilling in California

Why offshore Drilling in California isn’t bringing down prices as promised

Questions about energy, economics and government authority are colliding on California's Central Coast. Ever since Sable Offshore restarted oil production off the Gaviota Coast the project has become the focus of lawsuits, regulatory disputes and an escalating clash between California and the federal government. UC Santa Barbara political science professor Paasha Mahdavi unpacks Sable Offshore’s oil production claims and how the federal government’s involvement could reshape the balance of power in California.

Professor Mahdavi challenges Sable Offshore’s oil production Listen • 19:23

CalMatters documentary examines how budget deficits threaten health coverage for millions in California

California has made significant progress in expanding healthcare coverage over the past decade but that progress is now facing new challenges. Federal Medicaid cuts and state budget constraints could leave millions of Californians without insurance in the years ahead. CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez spoke with CalMatters health reporter Kristin Hwang about her new documentary examining what’s at stake for patients, providers and the state’s healthcare system.

CapRadio Insight - CalMatters documentary on the future of health care in CA Listen • 16:34

The artistry and innovation of winemaking at Epoch Estate

KCBX Contributor Mira Honeycut sits down with Jordan Fiorentini, VP of Winemaking and Vineyards at Epoch Estate Wines and Manu Fiorentini, founder of ITEK Wines to talk about innovation, restoration and sustainable farming in Paso Robles.