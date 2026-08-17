© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

The Costs of Offshore Drilling in California

By Gabriela Fernandez,
Mira Advani Honeycutt
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:20 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Offshore oil rig off the coast of California
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)
Offshore oil rig off the coast of California

Why offshore Drilling in California isn’t bringing down prices as promised

Questions about energy, economics and government authority are colliding on California's Central Coast. Ever since Sable Offshore restarted oil production off the Gaviota Coast the project has become the focus of lawsuits, regulatory disputes and an escalating clash between California and the federal government. UC Santa Barbara political science professor Paasha Mahdavi unpacks Sable Offshore’s oil production claims and how the federal government’s involvement could reshape the balance of power in California.

Professor Mahdavi challenges Sable Offshore’s oil production

CalMatters documentary examines how budget deficits threaten health coverage for millions in California

California has made significant progress in expanding healthcare coverage over the past decade but that progress is now facing new challenges. Federal Medicaid cuts and state budget constraints could leave millions of Californians without insurance in the years ahead. CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez spoke with CalMatters health reporter Kristin Hwang about her new documentary examining what’s at stake for patients, providers and the state’s healthcare system.

CapRadio Insight - CalMatters documentary on the future of health care in CA

The artistry and innovation of winemaking at Epoch Estate

KCBX Contributor Mira Honeycut sits down with Jordan Fiorentini, VP of Winemaking and Vineyards at Epoch Estate Wines and Manu Fiorentini, founder of ITEK Wines to talk about innovation, restoration and sustainable farming in Paso Robles.

Wine Country - Epoch Wines

Issues & Ideas
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Mira Advani Honeycutt
With more than 25 years of experience as a wine journalist and consultant, Mira Advani Honeycutt has covered California’s wine districts and specifically its Central Coast region. She contributes the monthly segment "Wine Country" to Issues & Ideas on KCBX.
See stories by Mira Advani Honeycutt