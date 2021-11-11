Exploring Chattanooga’s award-winning Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga Experimental Whiskey Distillery

Join Thom Benson at the Tennessee Aquarium in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee for a discovery of one of America’s foremost aquariums. enjoy up-close visits with penguins to river otters, turtles and tropical butterflies. The Aquarium’s research arm shares insights about restoring freshwater ecosystems and teaching kids and adults alike the importance of a healthy ecosystem.

Next up is a fascinating visit with Trinity Hale at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. This is the place to sip unique, award-winning “Tennessee high malt” bourbon whiskeys.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

