sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Chattanooga’s award-winning Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga Experimental Whiskey Distillery

Published November 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM PST
TN Aquarium & Chattanooga Whiskey.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/
Tennessee Aquarium is set riverside in the heart of downtown Chattanooga & Trinity Hale (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the trendsetting Chattanooga Experimental Distillery

Join Thom Benson at the Tennessee Aquarium in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee for a discovery of one of America’s foremost aquariums. enjoy up-close visits with penguins to river otters, turtles and tropical butterflies. The Aquarium’s research arm shares insights about restoring freshwater ecosystems and teaching kids and adults alike the importance of a healthy ecosystem.

Next up is a fascinating visit with Trinity Hale at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. This is the place to sip unique, award-winning “Tennessee high malt” bourbon whiskeys.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerTennessee
Tom Wilmer
Host of the Lowell Thomas Award-winning NPR digital media travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Wilmer has also produced the on-air travel show for KCBX since 1989. Wilmer also served as digital-media travel host for KRML in Carmel, Calif 2015-2017.
