Kirksville, Missouri’s A.T. Still University birthed Osteopathic medicine back in 1892

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri where he visits with museum director, Jason Haxton.

Come along and join Haxton to learn the rest of the story of how Dr. Still transformed modern medicine through his philosophy of osteopathy centered on treating the whole person—body, mind and spirit.

Randi Hair / Women have been an integral part of the A.T. Still University since its first graduating class in 1894.

When The American School of Osteopathy was founded by Dr. Still in 1892, the first class consisted of five women and 16 men.

Thomas Wilmer / State-of-the-art new dental school at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Today, in addition to the medical school in Kirksville, A.T. Still University operates a second medical school in Mesa, Arizona and a physicians assistant program in Santa Maria, California.

Randi Hair / The Gutensohn Osteopathic Health & Wellness Clinic at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Randi Hair / Interior glass wall at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:



Missouri’s first Ethanol plant—Poet Bio-refining

West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon

Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses

Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital

Nemo Manufacturing & Practical Tactical

Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi

Mobley—The Magic City

Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

