Kirksville, Missouri’s A.T. Still University birthed Osteopathic medicine back in 1892
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri where he visits with museum director, Jason Haxton.
Come along and join Haxton to learn the rest of the story of how Dr. Still transformed modern medicine through his philosophy of osteopathy centered on treating the whole person—body, mind and spirit.
When The American School of Osteopathy was founded by Dr. Still in 1892, the first class consisted of five women and 16 men.
Today, in addition to the medical school in Kirksville, A.T. Still University operates a second medical school in Mesa, Arizona and a physicians assistant program in Santa Maria, California.
Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:
- Missouri’s first Ethanol plant—Poet Bio-refining
- West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon
- Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses
- Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital
- Nemo Manufacturing & Practical Tactical
- Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
- Mobley—The Magic City
Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal
Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.
You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.