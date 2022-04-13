© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

California State Park archeologist shares insights about Northern Chumash and Salinan cultural life along Central Coast

Published April 13, 2022 at 9:08 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
timeless vistas of Morro Bay Estuary viewed from the California State Park's Morro Bay Natural History Museum.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with California State Parks archeologist Chad Jackson at Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.

Tom Wilmer
Morro Bay Estuary with 24 million year-old Morro Rock in the distance viewed from the Morro Bay State Park Natural History museum.

Jackson shares insights about the first inhabitants of the Central Coast—the Chumash and Salinan cultures.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
