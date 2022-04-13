California State Park archeologist shares insights about Northern Chumash and Salinan cultural life along Central Coast
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with California State Parks archeologist Chad Jackson at Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.
Jackson shares insights about the first inhabitants of the Central Coast—the Chumash and Salinan cultures.
