Morro Bay stacks coming down? Battery and wind power generation coming up

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Morro Bay City Manager, Scott Collins.

Tom Wilmer / Morro Bay city manager, Scott Collins.

Collins shares insights about the latest plans to demolish the old PG&E power plant stacks, visions for offshore wind generation, repurposing the old power plant for use as battery storage and how the city is currently promoting Morro Bay tourism.

Tom Wilmer / U.S. Coast Guard on training mission in Morro Bay Harbor

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast

