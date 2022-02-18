© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Morro Bay stacks coming down? Battery and wind power generation coming up

Published February 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM PST
Morro Bay power plant on waterfront.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The old Morro Bay PG&E power plant is currently idle but plans are in the works to bring down the stacks and repurpose the plant for battery energy storage.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Morro Bay City Manager, Scott Collins.

Scott Colllins Morro Bay.jpg
Tom Wilmer
/
Morro Bay city manager, Scott Collins.

Collins shares insights about the latest plans to demolish the old PG&E power plant stacks, visions for offshore wind generation, repurposing the old power plant for use as battery storage and how the city is currently promoting Morro Bay tourism.

Morro Bay Harbor.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
U.S. Coast Guard on training mission in Morro Bay Harbor

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Morro BayCentral Coast
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More