Harborside--a popular stop on Visit Oakland’s Cannabis Trail

Harborside, located on the Embarcadero in Oakland just off Interstate 880 was the first medical cannabis dispensary to introduce lab testing in the early days of the industry. In 2018, Harborside’s Oakland dispensary made national news as the first retailer to make a legal sale of adult recreational cannabis.

Come along and join Cannabis Concierge, Anna Lloyd for a walkabout around Harborside Oakland to discover the wide array of cannabis products. Harborside is a featured destination on Visit Oakland’s new Cannabis Trail.

