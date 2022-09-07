© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The University of Notre Dame’s 180-year legacy of academic and athletic excellence

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM PDT
The legendary %22dome%22 at the Notre Dame.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The legendary golden dome at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer reporting from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana for a visit with Dennis Brown, Assistant Vice President for News and Media Relations.

Dennis Brown (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the university of Notre Dame.jpeg
University of Notre Dame
/
Dennis Brown, V.P. for News and Media Relations at the University of Notre Dame (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Entry to Snite Museum of Art at Notre Dame.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Entry to the Snite Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Next up, join Tom for a visit with Gina Costa, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Notre Dame’s Snite Museum of Art—commonly ranked as one of America’s top-ten collegiate art museums.

world-class art abounds at Snite Museum of Art at Notre Dame.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
World-class art abounds at the Snite Museum of Art at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana.

Click here to learn more about exploring Indiana

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/
Foundation at Hearst Castle logo

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—from swimming in the iconic Neptune pool to Dining in Hearst’s private guest house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App,  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More