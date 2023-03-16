© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Dublin's Trinity College professor highlights 1,500 years of Irish history

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM PDT
Hikers trekking to the top of 6th Century monastic site on Skellig Michael Island, County Kerry, Ireland

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with renowned professor Seán Duffy at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

Professor Seán DuffyTrinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Duffy shares with Wilmer highlights of 1,500 years of Irish History condensed to 45 minutes.

Professor Duffy specializes in the history of medieval Ireland, the political history of Ireland from the Viking Age to the Bruce Invasion; Irish relations with England, Scotland, and Wales in the same period; and the history and archaeology of medieval Dublin.

This show originally broadcast some time ago, but is re-shared in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
