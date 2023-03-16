Dublin's Trinity College professor highlights 1,500 years of Irish history

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with renowned professor Seán Duffy at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland / Professor Seán DuffyTrinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Duffy shares with Wilmer highlights of 1,500 years of Irish History condensed to 45 minutes.

Professor Duffy specializes in the history of medieval Ireland, the political history of Ireland from the Viking Age to the Bruce Invasion; Irish relations with England, Scotland, and Wales in the same period; and the history and archaeology of medieval Dublin.

This show originally broadcast some time ago, but is re-shared in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Foundation at Hearst Castle / Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

